JUST IN
75th Independence Day - Twitterati Memes, Celebs and Social Reactions
Uphold dignity of India's democratic values: Mamata Banerjee on I-Day
I-Day 2022: PM Modi greets NCC cadets at Red Fort dressed traditionally
Rahul Gandhi greets people on Independence day, share Nehru's quote
J-K: Cop, LeT militant injured in encounter in Srinagar's Nowhatta
30-feet tall mural statue of Mahatma Gandhi unveiled in Andhra's Vijaywada
India needs to be self-reliant, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on I-Day
Kerala HC directs trial to be expedited in 2021 murder of RSS worker
Gangsters' Act: Properties worth Rs 3,190 cr attached during Yogi regime
Today, 'Made-in-India' guns have roared to give ceremonial salute: PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
75th Independence Day - Twitterati Memes, Celebs and Social Reactions
India achieved 10% ethanol blending target ahead of schedule: PM Modi
Business Standard

132 school, colleges and roads across J&K named after police martyrs

A total of 132 schools/colleges and roads across Jammu and Kashmir have been named after the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Indian police

IANS  |  Srinagar 

J&K security forces
Representative Image

A total of 132 schools/colleges and roads across Jammu and Kashmir have been named after the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The union territory Administration had announced the naming of 199 schools/colleges and roads by the names of eminent personalities and martyred Heroes in Uniform as a mark of respect and acknowledgement of the exceptional contributions towards the security and development of the UT.

As per the order, two schools have been named after martyred Deputy Superintendents, one after martyred Inspector, eight after martyred Sub Inspectors, four after martyred ASIs, seven after martyred Head Constables, 21 after martyred SgCts, 47 after martyred constables, three after martyred followers, and 41 after martyred Special Police Officers (SPOs) who laid down their lives while protecting and safeguarding the interests of the people.

Director General Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh said that it is a wonderful initiative by the government which would serve as the morale booster for the forces fighting terrorism here.

He said that by this initiative the school children would learn about the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs. He said that it would immortalise the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives while protecting sovereignty and integrity of the Nation. He said that the initiative would give some special feeling to the family members of the martyrs and would act as everlasting tribute for the martyrs.

--IANS

zi/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 11:51 IST

`
.