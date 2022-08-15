JUST IN
Centre likely to introduce the IBC amendment bill in winter session
Business Standard

Uphold dignity of India's democratic values: Mamata Banerjee on I-Day

Paying homage to the people who fought for India's Independence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Indians must uphold the dignity of the country's democratic values

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI)

Paying homage to the people who fought for India's Independence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said Indians must uphold the dignity of the country's democratic values.

Banerjee said Indians should preserve the sacred legacy of their forefathers who got the Independence.

"Today, we pay homage to the supreme sacrifices of our forefathers that led to our country's independence, Banerjee tweeted.

"We, the people of India, must preserve their sacred legacy and uphold the dignity of our democratic values and people's rights, she added.

Banerjee will be present at the main Independence Day function of the state at Kolkata's Red Road.

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 11:49 IST

