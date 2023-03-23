JUST IN
138 FIRs filed in posters case, 36 related to posters against Modi: Police
MNS President Raj Thackeray blames Uddhav for leaders quitting Shiv Sena
US pick for World Bank, Ajay Banga to meet PM Modi, Sitharaman in India
Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI
Uzbek kids' death: Licence of Marion Biotech cancelled by UP authority
SC Collegium voices concern over govt holding names recommended for judges
Fake news can create tensions, endanger democratic values: CJI Chandrachud
'Improving women's health will reduce burden on healthcare infrastructure'
Drugs worth Rs 400 cr seized by police in Mizoram, Assam; three arrested
Fair Price Shop dealers demand minimum fixed income of Rs 50,000
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
MNS President Raj Thackeray blames Uddhav for leaders quitting Shiv Sena
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

138 FIRs filed in posters case, 36 related to posters against Modi: Police

Delhi Police on Wednesday said that more than 138 FIRs have been filed, while six people have been arrested in connection with putting objectionable posters across the national capital

Topics
Delhi Police | Narendra Modi | Delhi

ANI 

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
Photo: PTI

Delhi Police on Wednesday said that more than 138 FIRs have been filed, while six people have been arrested in connection with putting objectionable posters across the national capital.

The police said that a total of 138 FIRs have been registered, out of which 36 are related to the objectionable posters against PM Modi. The accused used printing press located in Loha Mandi Narayana, Khajuri Khas, and Seemapuri areas.

Earlier the Special CP Deependra Pathak had told ANI that the Delhi Police has registered over 100 FIRs while six people have been arrested for objectionable posters including those against PM Narendra Modi across the city.

However, there was no mention of the printing press or the publisher on the posters. The Delhi Police swung into action and started an investigation into the matter.

The FIR has been registered in different districts across the city under sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act, the police said.

The Special CP also said that a van was also intercepted as soon as it left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office. Few posters were seized and arrests were made. Further investigation is underway in the case, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi Police

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 06:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU