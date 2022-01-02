138 Omicron cases at Delhi's LNJP Hospital in one month, 95% recovered

-
In the last month, Delhi LNJP hospital has treated 138 Omicron cases, said Dr Suresh Kumar, MD of LNJP hospital.
According to the doctor, the cases are increasing at an alarming rate. "Since December 2, we have seen 372 positive cases, out of which there were 138 Omicron cases", said Dr Kumar. "95 per cent of them have recovered and returned home", added the doctor.
"As many as three children were found Omicron positive in the last one month. Two have been discharged while the third one is recovering and stable at present", added the LNJP MD.
According to Dr Kumar, in the vaccinated population, the Omicron symptoms are less visible while in children the symptoms are moderate fever and loose motion. The doctors have observed that Omicron positive patients are transferring virus faster in children.
"All the Omicron positive patients at LNJP hospital are stable", added the doctor. "The children will get vaccinated in the next two weeks and we can expect fewer COVID-19 cases after that", said Dr Kumar.
The doctor further informed that 90 patients with travel history have been sent to hotels and Ram Leela for mandatory quarantine.
