Telangana imposes fresh Covid curbs, bans rallies, gatherings till Jan 10

In view of the current COVID-19 situation in the country, the Telangana government on Saturday imposed fresh COVID curbs in the state as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.
Certain measures were put in place to control the spread of COVID-l9 due to the emergence of Omicron Variant of Concern (VoC) in different parts of the country.
The orders shall come into force with immediate effect and continue to remain in force till January 10, 2022.
Rallies, public meetings, mass gatherings of all types including religious, political and cultural events will be strictly prohibited throughout the state, the order copy read.
The government further said that the management of public transport, shops, malls, establishments, offices, etc shall ensure strict compliance of mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing, frequent sanitization of premises, provision for hand hygiene and screening at entry points with IR thermometers/thermal scanners.
Further, as per the order, managements of schools and educational institutions shall ensure that all staff and students wear masks and follow COVID appropriate behaviour. The orders for the imposition of fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing of mask by people in public spaces is issued and shall be strictly enforced.
All persons should adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour, viz., wearing of masks in public places, maintaining physical distance, hand hygiene, etc. Senior citizens and persons with comorbidities are specifically advised to exercise precautions against COVID-19.
The government directed all collectors and district magistrates, Commissioners/Superintendents of Police to strictly implement the measures.
