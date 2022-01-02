France's cumulative number of Covid-19 cases tops 10 million mark

-
The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in France on Saturday surpassed the 10 million mark, with 2,19,126 new cases detected in the past 24 hours.
According to the French government and the Public Health Agency, France has registered a total of 10,191,926 infections with coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.
It is the fourth consecutive day that France reported a daily count of over 2,00,000 COVID-19 cases.
The agency said that 18,811 patients were now being hospitalized with 3,560 in intensive care units.
French Health Ministry announced that almost 53 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine by Saturday, which is about 78.5 per cent of the country's population.
Almost 25 million have got their booster shots, the ministry added.
Starting from Monday, wearing face masks in certain public areas from the age of six will be mandatory, according to the government's new measures.
With school starting next Monday, the government has asked schools to prioritise physical activities outdoors when possible.
France has placed the United States on its "red list" for travel restrictions. From Saturday, non-vaccinated travellers arriving from the United States must undergo a 10-day quarantine.Non-vaccinated French travellers must have a compelling reason to travel to the United States as well.
