NCW summons editor of Kannada daily for 'demeaning' remarks on president
14 IAS, 2 IPS officers transferred by in Rajasthan department of personnel

Fourteen IAS and two IPS officers have been transferred by the state department of personnel in Rajasthan.

Topics
Rajasthan government | IAS | IPS

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur

The transfer orders were issued on Thursday night. Vishram Meena, CEO of Jaipur Smart City Ltd and commissioner of Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, will now hold only the charge of the commissioner of the municipal corporation.

Rajesh Kumar Meena, who was under the awaiting posting order (APO) status, will be the new CEO of Jaipur Smart City Ltd.

Kanishak Kataria was transferred from the post of SDM Mount Abu (Sirohi) to Kota as SDM Ramganjmandi.

Two IPS officers -- Hemant Priyadarshi and Himmat Abhilash Tak -- who were under the APO status, were also given postings.

While Priyadarshi was made ADG of Anti-Corruption Bureau, Tak was given the posting of SP law and order, Police Headquarters (PHQ).

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 13:45 IST

