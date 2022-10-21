PM Modi to visit UP's Ayodhya on Diwali eve for 'puja' at Ram temple

-
ALSO READ
Ayodhya gears for new look; Ramayana Museum to be the highlight: Report
Har Ghar Tiranga: Tricolour to fly atop temples in Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura
Ayodhya Development Authority list of illegal colonisers names BJP leaders
UP Police arrests PFI activist from Ayodhya for anti-national activities
Construction of 120-ft replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple underway in Thane
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on the eve of Diwali on Sunday to have "darshan" and perform a "puja" at the Ram temple.
Modi will also inspect the construction site of a grand Ram temple and later, perform a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
At around 6.30 pm, the prime minister will witness the "aarti" on the banks of the Saryu river, which will be followed by the launch of the grand "Deepotsav" celebrations by him, the statement said.
The sixth edition of Deepotsav is being held this year and it is for the first time that Modi will be participating in the celebrations.
More than 15 lakh "diyas" (earthen lamps) will be lit on the occasion. Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing various dance forms from different states will also be prepared during Deepotsav.
Modi will also witness a 3-D "holographic projection mapping show" at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the PMO said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 12:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU