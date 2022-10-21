JUST IN
SC dismisses 'publicity interest litigation' seeking inquiry of Taj Mahal
Like imports, exports to soon have a single window clearance system
Business Standard

Telangana police aims to install 150,000 CCTV cameras across state: DGP

Telangana police aims to install 15 lakh CCTV cameras across the state even as six lakh have been set up in the capital Hyderabad so far

Topics
Telangana | Hyderabad

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

CCTV cameras
Photo: Shutterstock

Telangana police aims to install 15 lakh CCTV cameras across the state even as six lakh have been set up in the capital Hyderabad so far, Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said on Friday.

He was speaking at Police Commemoration Day here.

The police department so far has installed over 10 lakh CCTV cameras across the state in villages and towns with public cooperation. In Hyderabad city alone there are nearly six lakh cameras. In the coming days, the state police is moving forward with an aim to install 15 lakh CCTV cameras throughout the state," Reddy said.

He said the city has been retaining its position as the most Livable City in the world for the past several years and it is due to the better law and order situation.

The police official said better policing is also one of the reasons for the state being able to attract huge investments from multinational corporates.

He said as per the vision and direction of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the police department also has taken up several people-centric measures.

Reddy said the department is striving hard to make Telangana a crime-free state as envisioned by KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao).

According to him, several welfare measures and schemes are being implemented for the police personnel.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali also spoke on the occasion.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 13:03 IST

