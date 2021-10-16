15 Dalit outfits meet NCSC chairman, seek action in Singhu killing case

-
ALSO READ
SC Commission issues notice to Punjab govt over thrashing of Dalit female
Govt says no proposal under consideration to waive farmer loans
Singhu border killing 'unfortunate', won't affect farmers' protest: Tikait
Charanjit Singh Channi: Third-time MLA to play the Dalit card in Punjab
Farmers' protest: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait leaves for Singhu border
-
Fifteen organizations of Dalit community on Saturday met Vijay Sampla, Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), and handed over written complaints demanding strict action against those responsible for the brutal murder of a man whose mutilated body was found hanging on Friday at the site of farmers' protest near Singhu border.
Sampla said they are expecting a report from the Haryana government over the incident and will decide the next course of action.
"Today various organizations of Dalit community met me and have given written complaints against the Singhu border incident. All want that strict action should be taken for the brutal murder of Lakhbir Singh at Singhu border," Sampla told ANI.
"We have already sent a notice to DGP Haryana and Chief Secretary to take strict action and have also asked for return report. We are expecting a report by this evening and then we will decide what action needs to be taken. If needed, I will also go there. I am planning to go to his home town Tarn Taran in Punjab," he added.
He alleged that farmer leaders had "washed off their hands" of the entire incident " but "it's not correct".
"If they (the accused) are sitting with them in protest for 10 months and staying with them, then they are part of that protest only. The spot where they hanged him is also near the stage. Whatever incident occurs there they are responsible for it," he said.
National Schedule Caste Alliance, Bhartiya Baudh Sangh, Ravidas Vishawa Mahapeeth (Delhi), Valmiki Maha Panchayat were among the organisations that met the NCSC chairman.
Bhartiya Baudh Sangh president Bhante Sanghpriya Rahul said they were distressed with the incident.
"We strongly condemn it. Every day there is a new incident against the Dalits. We met the chairman of the SC commission. He has given an assurance. We are demanding strict action against culprits," he said.
Haryana Police had said on Friday that a body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border.
An FIR has been registered in the case. The deceased has been identified as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab.
The police said he was about 36 years old, worked as a labourer and had no criminal record or affiliation with any political party.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU