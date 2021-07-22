Farmers' protest: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait leaves for Singhu border

-
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday left for Singhu border where farmers will gather from across all the protesting sites and will then move towards Delhi to hold 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar.
While speaking to ANI, Rakesh Tikait said that they will hold 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar and will also monitor Parliament proceedings.
"I, along with eight others (protesting farmers) will leave for the Singhu border, and then will go to Jantar Mantar. We will hold 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar. We will monitor Parliament proceedings," said BKU leader before leaving for Singhu border.
Meanwhile, heavy security deployment at Singhu border and Tikri Border in view of farmers' protest against at Jantar Mantar amid monsoon session of Parliament.
Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, farmers will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar today, demanding the scrapping of three new agricultural laws.
Delhi Police on Wednesday permitted farmers to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar demanding the scrapping of agricultural laws after they took an undertaking from them that the farmers would not march towards Parliament which is currently in session.
Farmers have been permitted to protest at Jantar Mantar with limited numbers not exceeding 200 persons for Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and six persons for Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) from 11 am upto 5 pm daily.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
So far, several rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and farmer leaders to break the deadlock between the two parties.
