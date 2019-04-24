15-year-old Indian-origin boy opens accountancy firm while in school

A 15-year-old Indian-origin boy has been lauded as after setting up a successful firm while still at school.

Sandhu, based in south London, has set himself a goal of becoming a millionaire by the time he turns 25 after he set up his first business when he was aged just 12 years.

“Young Entrepreneur aged 15 living my best life and trying to make money,” he proclaims on social media.

The schoolboy says he knew from a very early age that he wanted to become an accountant and financial adviser to help fellow young entrepreneurs set up their dream businesses. He charges between 12 pounds to 15 pounds per hour for his services and boasts of 10 paying clients.

“It isn't that hard juggling school and my business, I haven't had that much stress,” he told the Daily Mirror.

“My plan for the future is to become a millionaire and expand my business,” he said.

The teenager completed an online accounting course to achieve a requisite when he was 12 and went on to set up his business Digital Accounts in June 2016. Two years later, he launched a second company — Sandhu — which is still under development.

He works mainly from home but also has the use of an office in his family's property business nearby. His father, Aman Singh Sandhu, 50, is a builder, and mother Dalwinder Kaur Sandhu, 45, works as an estate agent.

“My parents have always helped me from the beginning. My ambition is to make quite a lot of money out of it, expand my business and make it international while helping young people start their businesses at the same time,” said Sandhu.

His plans for the money already saved up from his work is to plan a holiday soon and eventually buy a new car once he gets his driving licence. Over the years, he plans to invest in property to build up an empire.

Sandhu, who has also created his own software to keep track of his clients' accounts, was the winner of the Tech Business of the Year prize at the Ultra Education Kids Business Awards a few years ago. He attributes his entrepreneurial zeal to his Indian-origin family's interest in the field of finance but says his real passion is to help other young entrepreneurs.