PM Modi to attend 'Save Soil Movement' programme in Delhi tomorrow

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a programme on 'Save Soil Movement' at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Sunday (June 5), the Prime Minister's Office informed on Saturday.
The Prime Minister will also address the gathering during the programme.
'Save Soil Movement' is a global movement to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it.
The movement was started by Sadhguru in March 2022, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries. June 5 marks the 75th day of the 100-day journey.
Prime Minister's participation in the programme will be reflective of the shared concerns and commitment toward improving the health of the soil in India.
World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5. It offers a global platform for inspiring positive change in the environment. It also pushes individuals to think about what they consume from the ecosystem and gives them a chance to build a greener future.
