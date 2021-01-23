160 birds, mostly crows, found dead across Rajasthan amid avian flu scare

-
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris' dual identities pose challenge to America's race labels
Crow samples found positive for bird flu, Dwarka park closed: DDA
Bird flu alert sounded in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur after crow deaths
Michelle Obama says Donald Trump is wrong President for America
More than 400 birds found dead in Rajasthan amid bird flu outbreak
-
A total of 160 birds, mostly crows, were found dead in various districts of Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the count of such avian deaths recorded in the state so far to 6,450.
The figure includes 4,528 crows, according to a report issued by the state Animal Husbandry department.
So far, bird flu has been confirmed in 67 samples from 17 districts of Rajasthan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU