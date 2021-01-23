Madhya Pradesh illicit liquor trade: NSA invoked against 6 in Bhopal

-
The stringent National Security
Act was invoked on Saturday against six persons in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly involvement in the illicit liquor trade, an official said.
The law was invoked by district magistrate Avinash Lavania on the recommendation of Assistant Excise Commissioner Sanjiv Dubey, said a public relations department official.
They were arrested in police action on bootleggers after the January 11 Morena hooch tragedy,in which 24 people lost their lives, he added.
The six have been identified as Mukesh Dhakad (26), Ramesh Kushwaha (42), Vinod Kushwaha (24), Gaurishankar Kethoria (37), Dhiraj Sharma (27) and Kishan Shakya (24).
After the Morena incident, Bhopal police and the district administration registered 127 cases under the Excise Act, seized 1,308 litre of liquor and 52,000 kilograms of 'mahua lahan' a raw material used in preparing illicit liquor.
