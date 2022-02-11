167 deaths reported as AEFI after second Covid vaccine dose: Govt

-
ALSO READ
People may need another booster dose in fall of 2022: Moderna CEO Bancel
US expected to authorise mix-and-match Covid booster shots
Covid-19 vaccine booster dose effective against Omicron, finds UK study
NTAGI, NEGVAC considering scientific evidence for booster shots: Centre
Booster dose of Covid-vaccine
-
Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that 167 deaths have been reported as Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country.
The highest number of 43 fatalities has been reported as AEFI from Kerala, followed by 15 from Maharashtra, 14 from West Bengal and 12 each from Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, according to data provided by the minister in response to a written question.
Further, Pawar said 1,53,26,714 precaution doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, of which 37,00,573 doses went to healthcare workers, 48,84,424 doses to frontline workers and 67,41,717 doses to people aged 60 years and above having comorbidities.
Adequate COVID-19 vaccine doses have been made available to states and union territories to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries with the first, second and the precaution dose as on February 8, 2022, Pawar said in the reply.
The administration of precaution doses to healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons aged 60 years and above has started under the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme from January 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU