17 trains running late in northern region due to low visibility, fog

Seventeen passenger trains in the northern parts of the country were running late due to low visibility and fog, railway officials informed on Wednesday.

As per railways officials, Visakhapatnam- New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, Mysuru- MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express, and Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Shaan E Bhopal Express are running late by 01:00 hours.

Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express, Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express are running late by 02:00 hours.

Trains including Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Dr Amdedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express, Durg- Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Express are running late by over 02:30 hours, they said.

While Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizaumddin Gondwana Express and Bhusaval-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Superfast Express tains are running late by over three hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, 10 trains were delayed due to fog in the northern region.

