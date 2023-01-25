JUST IN
Will fight legally and politically for Mahadayi water: Goa CM Sawant
Business Standard

17 trains running late in northern region due to low visibility, fog

Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express, Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express are running late by 02:00 hours

Topics
Indian Railways | weather forecasts | Delhi weather

ANI  General News 

A trains runs through a dense layer of fog on a cold and wintry morning
REpresentative image

Seventeen passenger trains in the northern parts of the country were running late due to low visibility and fog, railway officials informed on Wednesday.

As per railways officials, Visakhapatnam- New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, Mysuru- MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express, and Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Shaan E Bhopal Express are running late by 01:00 hours.

Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express, Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express are running late by 02:00 hours.

Trains including Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Dr Amdedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express, Durg- Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Express are running late by over 02:30 hours, they said.

While Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizaumddin Gondwana Express and Bhusaval-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Superfast Express tains are running late by over three hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, 10 trains were delayed due to fog in the northern region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 09:05 IST

