18-44 group vaccination in Delhi likely to be halted temporarily: Atishi

The vaccination drive against coronavirus in Delhi will have to be suspended for the 18-44 age group from Monday due to the vaccine stock getting over, AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday.
She said that for the 45-plus age group as well less than a day's stock of Covaxin is left, while the Covishield stock for them can last up to eight days.
As many as 77,438 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on Thursday, she said.
