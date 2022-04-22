18 more Lankans fleeing economic crisis land in Tamil Nadu's Dhanushkodi

-
Eighteen more Sri Lankan nationals who fled the crisis-hit island republic arrived in India on Friday, with the hapless families who landed at Dhanushkodi in the wee hours being accommodated at the Mandapam refugees camp.
They rued the severe crisis that has crippled the country's economy and said even milk powder could not be afforded by them and alleged government apathy towards citizens.
The 18 people, among whom there were children, came in two batches in as many boats and were dropped off at Arichalmunai.
Two of the women who were part of the latest batch of Lankans leaving the country, said they braved rains to cross over to India.
Sri Lanka is grappling with unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.
The island nation is witnessing large-scale protests against the government's handling of the debt-ridden economy - the worst-ever economic crisis in the country's history.
