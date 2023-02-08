JUST IN
Jal Jeevan Mission in J-K to see completion by June: Official
Third NDRF team with 51 rescuers to leave for earthquake hit Turkey
Turkiye, Syria earthquake toll crosses 11,000-mark; deadliest in decade
Drones from Garuda Aerospace to be deployed in earthquake-hit Turkey
Gadkari unveils advanced drone air traffic management system 'Skye UTM'
Rahul Gandhi making baseless allegations against govt: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Parliament Budget Session: Prez guided millions of Indians, says PM Modi
Travelling to Gurgaon from Delhi tomorrow? Read this traffic advisory
Actual Covid infections in India 17 times higher than reported: BHU study
States asked to raise women's representation in police force to 33%: Govt
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Jal Jeevan Mission in J-K to see completion by June: Official
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

187 terrorists killed, 111 counter-terror operations in J-K in 2022: Centre

A total of 187 terrorists were killed and 111 counter-terror operations carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Rajya Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

A total of 187 terrorists were killed and 111 counter-terror operations carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Rai said 125 terrorists initiated incidents and 117 encounters took place in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022.

As many as 180 terrorists were killed and 95 counter-terror operations were carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, he said, replying to a written question of BJP member Sushil Kumar Modi.

Altogether 100 encounters and 129 terrorists initiated incidents were also reported in the Union Territory in 2021, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 18:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU