JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi making baseless allegations against govt: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Parliament Budget Session: Prez guided millions of Indians, says PM Modi
Travelling to Gurgaon from Delhi tomorrow? Read this traffic advisory
Actual Covid infections in India 17 times higher than reported: BHU study
States asked to raise women's representation in police force to 33%: Govt
SC seeks response of LG office regarding early Delhi mayoral elections
Opposition MPs protest in Parliament premises on Hindenberg-Adani row
G20: Environment & Climate Sustainability meet in Bengaluru from Thursday
Pawan Hans services launched in 4 sectors in Assam, aims to boost tourism
With a focus on China, Nyoma advance landing ground to be upgraded
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Rahul Gandhi making baseless allegations against govt: Ravi Shankar Prasad
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Drones from Garuda Aerospace to be deployed in earthquake-hit Turkey

Drones from India's Garuda Aerospace will be deployed in a rescue mission in the quake-hit Turkey by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said a top company official

Topics
Turkey | Syria | Drone race

IANS  |  Chennai 

Special Operation Group using the drones to monitor the situation during a curfew imposed by the administration, in Srinagar on Tuesday.
Representative

Drones from India's Garuda Aerospace will be deployed in a rescue mission in the quake-hit Turkey by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said a top company official.

"Garuda Aerospace has always stepped up during crises and has created massive impact by deploying drones for various emergency situations. Given the current situation in Turkey, Garuda Aerospace is deploying drones to support the ongoing rescue and relief operations," Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, said.

The NDRF had requested Garuda Aerospace to provide their Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved drones for disaster management operations.

The city based drone-as-a-service start-up Garuda Aerospace will deploy their Droni Drone for surveillance in the most affected areas to identify where victims could be trapped under rubble piles and a modified Kisan Drone which will carry payloads that will help transport emergency medicines, supplies and food for victims.

Earlier, Garuda Aerospace deployed drones for rescue and relief operations to the Chamoli glacier burst at Uttarakhand and supported the locust control operation in Rajasthan.

--IANS

vj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Turkey

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 17:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU