1971 war victory 'landmark event' in global history, says IAF chief

-
ALSO READ
IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria embarks on a 5-day visit to France
Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria reaches Israel on official visit
AI can bring enormous changes in way wars are fought: IAF chief Bhadauria
IAF formally inducts Rafale into 101 Squadron of Eastern Air Command
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
-
Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday termed India's victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan as a "landmark event" in global history.
Speaking at a seminar at Centre for Airpower Studies titled '50 years of Indo-Pak war: Victory in the air', the IAF chief said, "The victory in 1971 war was a landmark event in global history. On the signing of the instrument of surrender on December 16, 1971, in Dhaka, East Pakistan ceased to exist and Bangladesh was born."
"The largest military surrender after the second World War shattered the prestige of Pakistan military and left 93,000 Pakistani prisoners in captivity," he said.
Bhadauria further said that Pakistan lost a third of its Army, half its Navy and a quarter of its Air Force thereby bringing an end to atrocities the Pakistan Army had unleashed through its 'Operation Searchlight' on the predominantly Bengali population of East Pakistan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial on last year's Vijay Diwas on December 16, 2020, to mark the year-long 50th-anniversary celebration of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.
In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.
After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops surrendered.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU