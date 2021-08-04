Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria reaches Israel on official visit

-
ALSO READ
IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria embarks on a 5-day visit to France
IAF formally inducts Rafale into 101 Squadron of Eastern Air Command
AI can bring enormous changes in way wars are fought: IAF chief Bhadauria
Integration among 3 services key to face future security challenges: CDS
Army Chief General Naravane holds talks with senior US commander
-
Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday reached Israel in an official visit on the invitation from his counterpart Major General Amikam Norkin.
"Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria reached Israel yesterday on an official visit on an invitation from his counterpart Major General Amikam Norkin," tweeted Indian Air Force (IAF).
Both sides will be discussing enhancement in depth and scope of bilateral exchanges between the two Air Forces.
"As strategic partners, India & Israel enjoy strong, multi-dimensional ties, an important pillar of which is defence cooperation & military level exchanges. Both sides will discuss enhancement in depth & scope of bilateral exchanges between the two Air Forces," added the IAF tweet.
Earlier, Bhadauria visited UAE at the invitation from Major General Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi Cdr UAE Air Force and Air Defence (UAE AF & AD) on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU