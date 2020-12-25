2.3 magnitude earthquake felt in New Delhi in early morning hours

An measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale hit parts of the capital on Friday morning.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences's Centre for Seismology, the earthquake, with a depth of five kilometres, had its epicenter in West Delhi. It struck at 5.02 a.m.

No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

Earthquakes of less than five magnitude are unlikely to cause large-scale damage, unless in case of weak or compromised structures.

On December 18, an measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale had hit the capital region. It had its epicenter near Alwar district in Rajasthan. --IANS

aka/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)