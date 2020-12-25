May everybody be happy and healthy: PM Modi greets people on Christmas

Greeting people on Christmas, Prime Minister on Friday said the life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world.

May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society, the prime minister said in a tweet.

"Merry Christmas! The life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world," Modi said.

"May everybody be happy and healthy," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)