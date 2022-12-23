JUST IN
2,613 air incidents reported in India in last 5 years, IndiGo tops the list
Healthcare is among key focus areas of govt: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Agri-horticulture needs effective policy implementation in Arunachal: Dy CM
Nearly 83% people in Indore didn't take Covid-19 precautionary dose
Haryana allocates Rs 68.42 cr for Rs 2,500/month pension to cancer patients
Noida cops tell mall, bar operators to step up security for X-mas, New Year
Centre makes PDS free for 810 mn people; annual outlay likely at Rs 2 trn
Single window clearance plan afoot for infra projects within 100 km of LAC
Prez Murmu 'anguished' over death of soldiers in road accident in Sikkim
OTT helping filmmakers reach out to larger audience, says Rima Das
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Healthcare is among key focus areas of govt: Jyotiraditya Scindia
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

2,613 air incidents reported in India in last 5 years, IndiGo tops the list

IndiGo has the highest number of air incidents in these five years from 2018 to 2022. Gen VK Singh (Retd) said in a written reply in Lok Sabha that IndiGo reported 215 incidents in 2022

Topics
IndiGo | Lok Sabha | Civil Aviation Ministry

Deepak Patel 

indigo, airlines, aviation, flights, air craft

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Friday said India reported 2,613 incidents of technical snags in the last five years involving domestic airlines, majority of which involves IndiGo.

IndiGo has the highest number of air incidents in these five years from 2018 to 2022. Gen VK Singh (Retd) said in a written reply in Lok Sabha that IndiGo reported 215 incidents in 2022, and 885 incidents were reported in last five years, SpiceJet was at number two with 691 incidents.


chart

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IndiGo

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 22:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU