2,613 air incidents reported in India in last 5 years, IndiGo tops the list

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Friday said India reported 2,613 incidents of technical snags in the last five years involving domestic airlines, majority of which involves .

has the highest number of air incidents in these five years from 2018 to 2022. Gen VK Singh (Retd) said in a written reply in that reported 215 incidents in 2022, and 885 incidents were reported in last five years, SpiceJet was at number two with 691 incidents.



