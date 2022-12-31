JUST IN
India logs 226 fresh coronavirus cases; active tally increase to 3,653
Business Standard

2 Chinese nationals held along Indo-Nepal border by SSB, says UP Police

Two Chinese nationals roaming around the Indo-Nepal border in Sonauli area here have been detained by the Sashastra Seema Bal, the Uttar Pradesh police said on Saturday.

Topics
UP Police | SSB

Press Trust of India  |  Maharajganj (UP) 

Representative Image

According to police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans were doing routine checking along the border when they came across the foreign nationals late Friday.

The foreigners were asked the reason for their visiting the area and on not getting a satisfactory answer, the jawans took them into custody.

Inspector in-charge of Sonauli police station, Abhishek Singh said intelligence agencies are questioning the duo.

"Both have passports of the Republic of China in the names of Zheng Yingjun (50) and Song Hui (52). Their visas to enter India have also expired. They have visited India several times in the past," he said.

Singh said other agencies, including immigration, are also probing the matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 14:56 IST

