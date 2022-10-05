2 PFI members booked under UAPA by Delhi Police for suspicious activities

-
-
Delhi Police has booked two Popular Front of India (PFI) members under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their alleged suspicious activities, officials said on Wednesday.
A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered against two PFI activists under IPC sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), along with section 10/13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Khajuri Khas police station, for allegedly planning and conspiring against the government and the country.
However, no arrests have been made yet in the matter, he said, adding investigation is underway.
This is the second case registered under the UAPA against the PFI members in the national capital.
Earlier, four persons allegedly linked to the outfit were arrested by Delhi Police under the Act.
The Centre had on September 28 banned the PFI.
Subsequently, Delhi Police conducted raids at PFI units spread across six districts of the city and detained 33 people allegedly linked with the group.
First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 15:13 IST
