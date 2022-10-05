2 PFI members booked under UAPA by Delhi Police for suspicious activities

has booked two Popular Front of India (PFI) members under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their alleged suspicious activities, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered against two activists under IPC sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), along with section 10/13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Khajuri Khas police station, for allegedly planning and conspiring against the government and the country.

However, no arrests have been made yet in the matter, he said, adding investigation is underway.

This is the second case registered under the UAPA against the members in the national capital.

Earlier, four persons allegedly linked to the outfit were arrested by under the Act.

The Centre had on September 28 banned the .

Subsequently, conducted raids at PFI units spread across six districts of the city and detained 33 people allegedly linked with the group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)