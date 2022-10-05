Technical snag affects service on Delhi Metro's Blue line: DMRC Officials

Services have been affected on the Metro's Blue line on Wednesday due to a technical snag, Corporation (DMRC) officials said.

"Blue Line Update: Delay in services from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," the tweeted around 7.15 am to alert commuters.

The metro services on the line have been affected due to a technical glitch, sources at said.

The Blue line of the Metro connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi with Noida Electronic City, and also branches off to Vaishali from Yamuna Bank station.

