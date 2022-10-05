Technical snag affects service on Delhi Metro's Blue line: DMRC Officials

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Metro's Blue Line section hit by tech snag once again, DMRC tweets
SC upholds Delhi HC order directing DMRC to pay arbitral award to DAMEPL
Trial runs begins on Dwarka Sector 21-IICC metro section, says DMRC
Delhi Metro's Blue Line delayed by few minutes, DMRC informed on Twitter
DMRC seeks to raise Rs 2,700-crore loan to pay Reliance Infrastructure
-
Services have been affected on the Delhi Metro's Blue line on Wednesday due to a technical snag, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said.
"Blue Line Update: Delay in services from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted around 7.15 am to alert commuters.
The metro services on the line have been affected due to a technical glitch, sources at DMRC said.
The Blue line of the Delhi Metro connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi with Noida Electronic City, and also branches off to Vaishali from Yamuna Bank station.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 12:21 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU