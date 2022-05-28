Two terrorists killed in J-K's Anantnag, incriminating materials recovered

-
Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Bijbehara in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday.
"Two terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," police said.
The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.
When security forces reached on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
#UPDATE | Killed terrorists identified as Ishfaq Ah Ganie resident of Chakwangund, Anantnag & Yawar Ayub Dar, resident of Dogripora, Awantipora, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. The duo were involved in several terror crimes: IGP Kashmir— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2022
