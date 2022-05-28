Jharkhand CM Soren gets more time to appear before EC in mining lease case

-
-
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is learnt to have been given more time by the Election Commission to appear before in a case related to a mining lease.
Soren was asked to appear before the EC either in person or through his counsel on May 31. But he sought more time and is now learnt to have been asked to appear on June 14, sources aware of the development said.
His MLA brother Basant Soren is likely to appear before the poll panel on Monday in another case -- related to allegedly co-owning a mining firm.
Earlier this month, the poll panel had issued a notice to Hemant Soren keeping in mind Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act which deals with disqualification of a lawmaker for government contract.
"A person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government," reads the section.
The commission, prima facie, has found he violated provisions of Section 9A.
After going through his response, the EC had asked Hemant Soren to appear before it.
While hearing such cases, the EC functions like a quasi-judicial body.
The EC notice to Basant Soren, a legislator from Dumka pertains to his allegedly co-owning a mining firm in Bokaro district.
There were allegations that this too is violative of Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act.
