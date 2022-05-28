Karnataka expects to receive FDI worth Rs 75,000 crore: Education Minister

-
ALSO READ
FDI equity inflows dip 16% during Apr-Dec 2021 to $43.17 bn: Data
FDI likely to touch $100 billion in 2022-23: Industry chamber PHDCCI
India continues to remain highest receiver of FDI: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
FDI equity inflows marginally down at $58.77 bn in 2021-22: DPIIT data
CAIT urges Centre to ban 'Chinese' firm Shopee for FDI violations
-
Karnataka is expecting a Foreign Direct Investment worth Rs 75,000 crores in sectors like biotech and start-ups, the state's Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayana has said.
The minister, who accompanied Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the World Economic Forum at Davos, said that the Davos meeting was very successful.
He said the government was keen on developing other cities like Mysore, Mangalore, Belgaum, Hubli-Dharwad and Shimoga as well.
"The state is also developing seven to eight more airports," the minister told PTI after addressing members of the KannadigaruUK at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here on Friday.
Karnataka in Davos signed two major MOUs worth Rs 52,000 crores, with two major companies -- ReNew Power for Rs 50,000 crores and the Lulu Group International for Rs 2,000 crores.
Siemens is taking up two projects in Bengaluru focusing on Magnetic Imaging and Diagnostics and a health-related R&D project.
The Karnataka Government has assured special incentives for the company to set up its production unit for medical equipment.
Earlier, addressing the members of the KannadigaruUK, Dr Ashwath Narayana said Karnataka is developing fast and that Bengaluru is emerging as a city of opportunity and a city of future in sectors like space, defence, and IT.
"We welcome all as we want to be competitive," he said.
Dr Nanda Kumara, Executive Director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here, was also present on the occasion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU