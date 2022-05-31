JUST IN
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Rajpora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police officials said

Jammu and Kashmir | terrorist

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Security forces neutralise one unidentified terrorist during an encounter at Khrew in Pampore area of Awantipora; Operation underway
Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Rajpora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police officials said on Tuesday.

"Two terrorists killed. Incriminating materials, including two AK-47 rifles recovered. Search going on," police said.

The encounter that started on Monday based on an intelligence input ended with the killing of two terrorists on Tuesday.

Both are local terrorists identified as Shahid Rather of Tral and Umar Yousuf of Shopian.

The police said besides other terror crimes, Shahid was involved in killing of a woman Shakeela of Aripal and a govt employee Javid Ahmed of Lurgam in Tral.

First Published: Tue, May 31 2022. 08:31 IST

