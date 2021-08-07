20,367 fresh Covid-19 cases, 139 deaths reported in Kerala in last 24 hours

-
: Kerala on Saturday
reported 20,367 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 139 deaths, pushing the total number infected to 35,33,918 and fatalities to 17,654 till date.
As many as 20,265 people have been cured of the infection since Friday, taking the total recoveries to 33,37,579 and the number of active cases to 1,78,166, an official press release said.
In the last 24 hours, 1,52,521 samples were tested and the test positivity rate (TPR) was found to be 13.35 per cent.
So far, 2,83,79,940 samples have been tested, the release said.
Some of the worst affected were people in the districts: Malappuram saw 3,413 cases, Thrissur (2500), Kozhikode (2221), Palakkad (2137), Ernakulam (2121), Kollam (1420), Kannur (1217), Alappuzha (1090), Kottayam (995) and Thiruvananthapuram (944).
Of the new cases, 83 are health workers, 86 from outside the State and 19,221 were infected through contact with the source of contact not being clear in 977 cases, the release said.
There are currently 4,91,491 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 4,62,411 are in home or institutional quarantine and 29,080 in hospitals.
