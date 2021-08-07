Over 200,000 Covid challans issued by Delhi Police between April 19-Aug 6

-
-
The Delhi Police has issued over two lakh challans between April 19 and August 6 this year to those found violating Covid guidelines in the national capital, according to official data.
The maximum challans during this period were issued for face mask violation.
According to the data shared by Additional Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal, 2,00,691 challans were issued between April 19 and August 6 for various Covid violations.
Of them, 1,69,659 challans were issued to those not wearing mask, 26,744 to those found violating social distancing norms, 1,842 for consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, etc, 1,562 for holding large public gatherings or congregations and 884 for spitting, the data showed.
On Friday, the police issued challans to 1,072 people for not wearing mask, 215 for violating social distancing norm, two for holding large public gatherings or congregations, 22 for spitting and 91 for consumption of liquor, oan, gutkha, tobacco etc.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had allowed the Delhi Metro and public buses to operate with full seating capacity from July 26, while cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes were permitted to open with 50 per cent occupancy.
The decision was taken in the wake of the city witnessing a drop in coronavirus cases and deaths.
