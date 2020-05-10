20 coaches of Shramik special train get detached from engine near Jabalpur

The on Sunday informed that 20 coaches of a Shramik special train carrying migrant workers from Surat to Prayagaraj got detached from the engine about 30-kilometres away from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Railways, the coaches were reattached and the train resumed its journey.

"20 coaches of the train carrying migrant workers from Surat to Prayagaraj got detached from the engine near Bhitauni station, about 30 km away from Jabalpur in Itarasi-Jabalpur section today. The coaches were attached again and the train has resumed the journey," said.





The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had recently allowed the movement of people and also laid down the procedure for the same.

These Shramik special trains have been deployed to transport workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places in the country amid lockdown to their respective destinations.