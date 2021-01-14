2020 challenging for India, Army stayed bravely at borders: Gen Naravane

Army chief General on Thursday said 2020 had been very challenging for the country and the Armed forces bravely stayed at the northern borders while also battling the pandemic efficiently.

He was apparently referring to border standoff with China.

"Last year had been very challenging for our nation and the Armed Forces. The Armed Forces bravely stayed at the northern borders while also battling the pandemic efficiently. I am proud that we had the support of our veterans in carrying this out," Gen Naravane said while speaking at the Armed Forces Veterans Day meet.

The Army chief also said 2021 will be celebrated as 'Golden Victory Year' to mark the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war victory.

"Some of our veterans have expressed disappointment that 50 years celebration of the 1971 war is not being given importance. This year will be celebrated as 'Golden Victory Year' to mark 1971 war victory and various programmes would be organised across the country like exhibition, parade among other things," he said.

The army chief also informed that a small memorial would be built at the War Memorial with the soil from the villages of the gallantry awardees of 1971 war and the places where they came out victorious at that time.

Gen Naravane said the will always continue working for welfare of veterans.

"After the retirement from the Army, all veterans are working in different sectors for the progress of the country and society. You being an ambassador of the Army are setting examples of a true patriot and responsible citizen. The high standards set by you will inspire our youth," he added.

