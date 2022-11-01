JUST IN
21,000 sq ft freed, Rs 4 lakh revenue earned from cleanliness drive: MoHFW

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said nearly 21,000 square feet of space was freed and Rs 4 lakh revenue earned during a month-long special cleanliness drive

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

MAY 23, 2022** Geneva: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addresses the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland. (PTI Photo)

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said nearly 21,000 square feet of space was freed and Rs 4 lakh revenue earned during a month-long special cleanliness drive.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the progress of the Special Campaign 2.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters and Swachhata Drive at a meeting with senior officials on October 31.

Mandaviya said tremendous enthusiasm was witnessed in the ministry headquarters and its attached subordinate offices and autonomous bodies for institutionalising "swachhata" and minimizing pendency.

"During the campaign period, 21,600 files were reviewed, 8,416 public grievances and their appeals were redressed, over 1,100 cleanliness campaigns were conducted and approximately 21,000 sq. ft. of space has been freed and Rs 4,06,315 revenue has been generated," according to a statement.

The objectives of the campaign were to minimize pendency, institutionalize swachhata, strengthen internal monitoring mechanism, train officers in records management, and digitize physical records for improved records management, the ministry said in the statement.

The Special Campaign 2.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters and Swachhata Drive was launched on October 1 and implemented from October 2 to October 31. Third party evaluations will take place between November 14 and 30, which will be followed by presentations of best practices on Good Governance Day on December 24 and 25, it said.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 19:18 IST

