22 coronavirus fatalities, 1,233 fresh cases in Uttar Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Maha reports 3,106 new coronavirus cases, 75 deaths, 4,112 recoveries
Rajasthan records eight more Covid-19 fatalities, 807 fresh cases
-
With 22 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, the death toll in the state rose to 8,245, while the tally climbed to 5,77,642 with 1,233 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state in the past 24 hours.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government said that of the 22 fresh COVID-19 deaths, four were reported from state capital Lucknow, three from Kanpur and two deaths were reported from Varanasi.
Of the 1,233 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state, Lucknow registered 252 new cases.
In the past 24 hours, 1,102 COVID-19 patients have been discharged. So far, 5,53,019 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged in the state.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 16,378, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU