22 coronavirus fatalities, 1,233 fresh cases in Uttar Pradesh

With 22 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, the death toll in the state rose to 8,245, while the tally climbed to 5,77,642 with 1,233 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state in the past 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government said that of the 22 fresh COVID-19 deaths, four were reported from state capital Lucknow, three from Kanpur and two deaths were reported from Varanasi.

Of the 1,233 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state, Lucknow registered 252 new cases.

In the past 24 hours, 1,102 COVID-19 patients have been discharged. So far, 5,53,019 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged in the state.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 16,378, the statement said.

