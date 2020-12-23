379 new coronavirus cases, 490 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh

: reported 379



fresh cases of COVID-19, 490 recoveries and three deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The states COVID-19 tally now showed 8,79,718 total positives, 8,68,769 recoveries and 7,085 deaths so far.

A health department bulletin said the number of active cases fell to 3,864.

So far, 1.14 crore sample tests have been completed that turned out an overall infection positivity rate of 7.71 per cent.

In 24 hours, Krishna added 84 and Chittoor 64 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the remaining districts reported less than 50 each.

Krishna and Chittoor also reported one fresh Covid-19 fatality each along with Kadapa district, the bulletin said.

