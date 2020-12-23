People who are infected should also take vaccine: Bharat Biotech Chairman

-
-
People who are infected should also take a vaccine,and India is well prepared regarding the logistics for the vaccine distribution,Bharat BiotechChairman & MD Krishna Ella said on Wednesday.
He was speaking in a virtual session on 'Sero surveillance significance in immunogenicity and safety in pre and post vaccination era' organised by industrybody CII.
For the peoplewho are infected,shouldthey take a vaccine, "the answeris yes", becausethey may not have a goodT cells response..., Ella said.
Talking about the company's efficacy trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, he said that for the efficacy trials the company has taken 24 centres all over the country so that it has tier I ,tierIIand tier III cities to capture the efficacy in a better way.
On the distribution of vaccines in India, he said India is well prepared for that and Indian immunisation system is very robust, Ella said.
Speaking at the session, Biocon ChairpersonKiran Mazumdar Shaw said, "We have to ensure we have a sense of pandemic preparedness moving ahead".
"We need to understand the need for a concerted effort and a very importantparadigm which is based on both antigen and antibody testing is going to be of an immense importancegoing forward," she added.
About the roadmap, Mazumdar Shaw said: "If we can come up with algorithms and paradigms, which many universities in other parts of the world are looking at as a COVID calculator, we can alsocome up with very interestingparadigms that will tell us which parts of our society and communities are safe and which parts of our community has actually developed herd immunities and which parts of our country can be opened up with ease".
