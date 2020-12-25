22 fresh infections take Mizoram's coronavirus tally to 4,178

-
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to
4,178 on Friday as 22 more people, including eight security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.
Of the fresh cases, 14 were reported from Aizawl, six from Lunglei and two from Hnahthial, he said.
Thirteen new patients have travel history, while eight were detected during contact tracing and it is yet to be ascertained how the remaining one person contracted the disease.
"Eight security personnel and five children are among the new patients," the official said.
Mizoram now has 146 active cases, while 4,024 people have already recovered from the disease and eight died.
The state has so far tested 1,75,756 samples for COVID-19, including 1,014 on Thursday.
