Himachal Pradesh reports 52 fresh coronavirus infections on Friday

reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and 405 recoveries, according to the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With these new cases, the COVID-19 tally of the state has reached 53,818, including 4,327 active cases.

The total recovery count has surged to 48,556 with 405 patients new recoveries. As many as 888 people have succumbed to the lethal virus.

With 9,880 cases, Shimla remains the worst-hit district followed by Mandi where 9,397 people have tested positive to date.

As many as 7,471 cases have been reported in Kangra, 6,209 in Solan, 4,332 in Kullu, 3,117 in Sirmour, 2,779 in Bilaspur, 2,767 in Chamba, 2,717 in Hamirpur, 2653 in Una, 1,295 in Kinnaur and 1,211 in Lahaul-Spiti district.

Meanwhile, with 23,068 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total cases count reached 1,01,46,846 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 336 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,47,092. At present, there are 2,81,919 active cases in the country.

After 24,661 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries reached 97,17,834.

