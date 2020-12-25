Only 50 people allowed in gatherings until January 10 in Assam

-
ALSO READ
Assam registers 380 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 207,741
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Maha reports 3,106 new coronavirus cases, 75 deaths, 4,112 recoveries
-
The State Disaster Management Authority, Government of Assam has issued COVID-19 guidelines on Friday saying that "no private get-togethers in excess of 50 persons shall be allowed during New Year, New Year eve parties organised in closed space."
"No private get-togethers in excess of 50 persons shall be allowed during this period including New Year/ New Year eve parties organised in closed spaces," read the official order.
The order further says that the total number of attendees even for public purposes in an enclosed space must not exceed 50 per cent capacity of that space.
"Organisers should ensure universal usage of masks, hand sanitization, and mandatory test of staff for COVID-19," added the order.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU