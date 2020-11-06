22 IIT Guwahati researchers featured in list of world's top scientists

-
ALSO READ
Delay in JEE and NEET exams will lead to 'zero year', say IIT heads
Berger, IIT Guwahati develop surface disinfectant to fight Covid-19
IIT Guwahati develops affordable, diagnostic kits for testing Covid-19
IIT Delhi concludes placement season with more than 1100 job offers
IIT Delhi breaks previous years' record of campus placements amid pandemic
-
Twenty two faculty members and
researchers of Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati were featured in the list of the world's top two per cent scientists created by Stanford University of the USA.
The list prepared by experts at Stanford University has names of over 1,00,000 scientists, whose published research manuscripts have accelerated progress in their respective fields and influenced productivity of other researchers as well, a statement issued by IIT Guwahati said.
The institute's Director T G Sitharam and other faculty members were listed and ranked for their research publications citations for the year 2019 and their lifetime contribution to their specific fields of research.
IIT Guwahati faculty members featured in the list are from the Departments of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Chemical Engineering, Biosciences and Bioengineering, Chemistry, Electrical and Electronics.
"This recognition of several faculty of the institute in the world's top two per cent of Scientists List has placed it in the global map of science and has brought great pride to the Institute. I congratulate all the 22 scientists and their hard work and commitment to furthering science," Sitharam said.
The database report on field specific analysis was prepared by Prof John P A Loannidis of Stanford University and his team and was published in the prestigious journal PLOS Biology, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU