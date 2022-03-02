22-yr-old student from Punjab's Barnala dies of stroke in war-hit Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
4th flight with 198 Indians stuck in Ukraine leaves from Bucharest: EAM
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Indians trying to flee Ukraine amid invasion stuck at Polish border
3rd World War will be 'nuclear and devastating', warns top Russian diplomat
Russia to investigate death of Indian student in Kharkiv: Envoy
-
A 22-year-old student from Punjab's Barnala district who had suffered an Ischemia stroke and was undergoing treatment for about a month died Wednesday in the war-hit Ukraine.
Chandan Jindal was admitted at the Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia in Ukraine, official sources here said.
His family has requested the government to bring back his mortal remains.
Jindal was studying at Vinnytsia National Pirogov Memorial Medical University, Vinnytsia.
Jindal's uncle Krishan Gopal told reporters in Barnala that they had received information about his poor health on February 3 and the authorities in Ukraine had sought the family's approval for performing an operation.
Gopal said he and Chandan's father Shishan Kumar went to Ukraine on February 7.
Krishan later returned while Shishan remained in Ukraine with his son.
Barnala Deputy Commissioner of Police wrote to the state's Principal Secretary, Home, for providing assistance to the distressed family.
According to the letter, Chandan "fell ill and was admitted in Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia (Kyivska street 68) ICU suffering from Ischemia stroke in brain (reduced blood supply to brain). The youngster breathed his last today."
Chandan's father has sought the government's help in bringing his son's body to India through an air ambulance from Siret border, Romania.
On Monday, an Indian student was killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU