Govt may take stern decisions to curb Covid spread, says U'khand Minister

Amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases across the state, Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal on Saturday said that the government is mulling to take stern decisions to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.
"The increase in COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand is cause for concern and the state government is very serious about it and is ready to take strict steps soon," Uniyal told ANI.
Uniyal, who is also the spokesperson to the Uttarakhand government said, "The public participation is also important. Only the government efforts cannot prevent infection."
The cabinet minister appealed to people to postpone the marriage ceremonies and other functions.
"The awareness among people is necessary to prevent the spread of COVID. I appeal to people to follow SoPs for the safety of their lives and the lives of their family members," he said.
According to the spokesperson of the government, there is a curfew in almost every district of the state today, they said that the time has come to take more strict decisions, the government is very sensitive and thinking seriously about it.
Earlier, Uniyal had said the state government will take some "major decision" by May 10 to curb the transmission.
The state witnessed a record daily rise of 8,517 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total active tally to 67,691 in the state.
The state government has extended the 'Corona curfew' in the heavy caseload districts of Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital till May 10. The curfew was imposed in the last week of April.
