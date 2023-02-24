242 of 250 councillors vote in MCD panel members' election: Delhi mayor

Polling for the election of six members of the MCD's standing committee closed with 242 of the 250 councillors casting their votes, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Friday.

Eight members did not cast their votes, she said.

A municipal official announced the names of the councillors who did not vote -- Mandeep Singh, Ariba Khan, Nazia Danish, Sameer Ahmad, Shagufta Chaudhary Zubair, Sabila Begum, Naziya Khatoon and Zarif.

Counting is currently underway, Oberoi said.

The panel is the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) highest decision-making body.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)