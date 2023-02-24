242 of 250 councillors vote in MCD panel members' election: Delhi mayor

-
-
Polling for the election of six members of the MCD's standing committee closed with 242 of the 250 councillors casting their votes, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Friday.
Eight members did not cast their votes, she said.
A municipal official announced the names of the councillors who did not vote -- Mandeep Singh, Ariba Khan, Nazia Danish, Sameer Ahmad, Shagufta Chaudhary Zubair, Sabila Begum, Naziya Khatoon and Zarif.
Counting is currently underway, Oberoi said.
The panel is the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) highest decision-making body.
First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 16:46 IST
