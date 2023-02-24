JUST IN
World needs new institutions to drive climate action, SDGs: Amitabh Kant
Telangana targets $250 bn life sciences ecosystem by 2030: Minister KTR
Reconsider imposing property tax in J-K, leave decision for govt: Azad
Court extends Sukesh Chandrashekhar's ED custody in money laundering case
MCD standing committee members poll: Over 85% councillors cast votes
G-20: India working on Russia consensus, keeping eye on other core issues
Bullet train is national project, says SC declining Godrej's plea
India to become 3rd largest economy by turn of decade, says Dhankar
Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies of heart attack in Pune
Former Justice S Abdul Nazeer sworn in as new Andhra Pradesh Governor
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
World needs new institutions to drive climate action, SDGs: Amitabh Kant
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Two more minor earthquakes hit Gujarat's Amreli, third in two days

Two minor tremors of 3.4 and 3.1 magnitudes were recorded in 24 hours in Gujarat's Amreli district, taking the number of such earthquakes in the area to three in the past two days

Topics
Gujarat | Earthquake

Press Trust of India  |  Amreli 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

Two minor tremors of 3.4 and 3.1 magnitudes were recorded in 24 hours in Gujarat's Amreli district, taking the number of such earthquakes in the area to three in the past two days, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said on Friday.

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, district officials said.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1, the latest of the three, was recorded at Mitiyala village in Savarkundla taluka at 11.40 am on Friday. It was 43 km south-south east of Amreli city, said the ISR official.

At 11.35 pm on Thursday, a tremor of 3.4 was recorded at Khambha, 44 km south-south east of the district headquarters, which is in the Saurashtra region.

Earlier on Thursday morning, a 3.1 tremor was recorded at Mitiyala village, at a depth of 6.2 km, said the official from the Gandhinagar-based ISR.

On February 19 too, the Khambha area had seen a 2.2 tremor.

Gujarat's Kutch district, also located in the Saurashtra region, was devastated by an earthquake in January 2001 in which 13,800 people were killed and another 1.67 lakh were injured. The earthquake caused severe damage to properties in various towns and villages of the district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gujarat

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 16:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU