25,000 houses for EWS to be constructed across Punjab: Minister Aman Arora

Punjab government will construct 25,000 houses for people from economically weaker sections in a phased manner, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora informed the state assembly

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Chandigarh University, Punjab
Representative image

Punjab government will construct 25,000 houses for people from economically weaker sections in a phased manner, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora informed the state assembly here on Saturday.

Replying to a question in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the minister said nearly 15,000 dwelling units will be constructed in the first phase under the Punjab EWS Housing Policy.

The sites, where these units are to be constructed, have been identified and the tendering process will be initiated soon, he said.

Arora claimed that due to the negligence of previous governments, more than 14,000 unauthorised colonies mushroomed in the state, and the EWS housing was ignored.

"Now, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is concerned to provide a roof to the economically weaker sections and notices have been issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department to promoters, who have not handed over the possession of the land reserved for EWS housing as per the policy," he said.

To another question raised during Question Hour, Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Baljit Kaur said Dr. B R Ambedkar Bhavan will be constructed at Barnala.

Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who is also an MLA from Barnala, the three MLAs of the district had demanded that the bhavan be constructed in the district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 20:57 IST

